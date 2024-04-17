Road work: Pykara boat house in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris closed for tourists till April 30

NILGIRIS : Pykara boat house has been temporarily closed for tourists due to the ongoing road work from Tuesday. Though the road laying work commenced a month ago, tourists who were on their way to visit the boat house were sent back due to the construction of culverts.

Forest department officials said, “We have been laying a thar road for one and a half kilometer stretch for Rs 3 crore and the funds for it was sanctioned under the Special Area Development Programme (SADP) by district collector M Aruna. We have been also constructing six culverts and drains on the stretch. However, permission has been denied till April 30 when the work was supposed to be complete.”

Forest department sources said that they are executing the Thar road work after a gap of two decades since tourists heading to the boat houses have been facing a hard time due to bumpy roads. The forest department collects an entrance fee per vehicle since the road and the dam is under the control of the Nilgiris Forest Division.

However, the boat services are implemented by the Tourism Development Corporation.

Sources said that around 300 to 350 cars and other vehicles reach the boat house after paying an entrance fee during the season and around 100 vehicles visit the boat house off-season.

Sources from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) said that they will not be operating till April 30 since there are no alternative routes to approach the Pykara boat house. As a result, they have also lost revenue since it is the peak season as schools are closed.