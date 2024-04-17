Salem native flies down from Japan to cast vote

SALEM: K Shankar, a 45-year-old Indian origin creative consultant settled in Nagareyama, Japan, has come down to Kondalampatti, his native village in Salem to cast his vote in the April 19 elections, reminiscent of the Vijay starrer Sarkar without its political message.

An engineering graduate, Shankar works as free lancer for several start ups in Japan. His wife is a Japanese citizen and the couple has a child. Having left India 21 years ago, he arrived in Salem on April 11 and will cast vote in the government primary school at Kondalampatti where he studied. His mother, brother reside in the village.

Though settled in Japan, Shankar said he retained Indian citizenship so that he could take part in the democratic process. This will be the first time he will be voting in an election.

In his message to fellow Indians, Shankar stressed the significance of each vote, likening it to a drop in the ocean that collectively shapes the nation’s destiny.

“Even if it costs up to a lakh rupees to travel from Japan, voting is my democratic duty and I have come to fulfil it,” he told TNIE.

Reflecting on his experience, Shankar expressed pride in India’s democratic ethos and noted the curiosity among Japanese citizens about the Indian electoral process.

“India is the biggest democracy in the world and the people of Japan ask me questions about India’s election process in a very excited way,” he remarked.

His impassioned call to action resonates deeply .” By exercising my vote, I gain mental satisfaction. Therefore, everyone must vote without fail,” he said.