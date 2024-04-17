Take right decision on Apr 19, India will be free again in June: MNM President Kamal Haasan

COIMBATORE: Elections are the country’s second freedom struggle. If the right decision is taken on April 19, the country will be freed on June 4, said Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore on Tuesday while campaigning for DMK’s P Ganapathi Rajkumar.

Speaking in a campaign meeting, Kamal said, “The freedom which we secured after a lot of sacrifices, should not be used to give the country into the hands of robbers. Don’t forget the sacrifices of our forefathers. Don’t be fooled by mouth pieces. Speech does not become action.”

“This is the biggest election in the world. It is not an exaggeration to say that this is the second war of independence. If we make the right decision on April 19, our Independence Day will be on June 4,” he said.

He added, “Tamil Nadu has progressed little by little without any help from the union government. Many leaders gradually made us progress. This is the Dravidian model. If you don’t know about the Northern states, ask the Northern State labourers who work with you.”