Tamil Nadu: Forget poll tickets, women not well represented even in parties

CHENNAI: Inadequate number of women contestants is an issue that is raised during every election, but forgotten soon after until the subsequent election. Political parties offer myriad excuses for not fielding enough women and never fail to reiterate their support for swift implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

However, they conveniently ignore the elephant in the room, which is the abysmal representation of women in key party posts, which the parties could address themselves if they are really committed to women’s representation.

The post of district secretary is important and powerful in most political parties. The district secretaries emerge as leaders of respective regions and climb up the ladder. When it comes to women’s representation in these posts, the parties fare poorly.

DMK has 72 district units and AIADMK has 82. However, only one district secretary in each party is a woman. Minister Geetha Jeevan is DMK’s secretary of Thoothukudi North. L Jayasudha, former MLA, is AIADMK’s Tiruvannamalai central district secretary.

BJP has the post of district president and of the 66 district units in TN, the national party has women as presidents in four. Among the eight zonal in-charges, one is a woman. The Congress has 72 district secretaries but none is a woman. In VCK, among the 144 district units, 14 are headed by women, including three non-Dalits.