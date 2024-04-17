Tamil Nadu: In Chidambaram, Thiruma hopes to cook victory in pot

He told TNIE, “This is not just an election but a war against fascism.”

It was around 4 pm but the campaign hadn’t stopped for lunch. As the van reached the streets of Chozhankurichi, a stark discontent was visible on some faces. The area has a significant caste Hindu population and the walls here are filled with ‘Lotus’ and ‘Two Leaves’ symbols. A few of them said they can’t let go of PMK as the party is their only hope in terms of protecting caste interests. A 45-year-old woman said, “Though they have aligned with BJP, they will not forget their promises to us.”

Those seeking votes for ‘pot’ were not indifferent to the discontent. They went ahead in seeking support for the INDIA bloc and Thiruma waved at the residents with a smile. “It is not the same now as compared to 2019. More people are welcoming us and VCK is embraced by people of all communities in Chidambaram,” he said.

A PMK cadre who joined the VCK after the 2021 election, seeking anonymity, said, “People are aware of the schemes Thiruma has fought for in the parliament. He has not only voiced out for Dalit and tribal rights, but for OBCs as well.”

In a Dalit village near Vanathirayampatti, the van halted by a serene pond. Over a hundred villagers had gathered to meet their candidate. A party cadre presented his one-year-old twin boys to Thiruma and the leader named them Akilan and Mugilan. The crowd cheered.

On the opinion that VCK has not vigorously protested against Dalit atrocities in the recent past, he said, “It is an absolute lie. On all issues, including Melpathi and Vengaivayal, we have been steadfast in questioning the government.”

After a brief lunch break, the van trailed on the narrow roads of Silal village. He said, “I tried hard to bring a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chidambaram, but my efforts were in vain. As an opposition MP and the leader of a party that vehemently opposes the BJP, many of our demands for the constituency were denied. We hope to be part of the ruling government this time and bring more developments to the region.”

VCK’s manifesto promises a legislation against caste killings and rename ‘cheri/ colony’ in Dalit villages. On the feasibility of achieving them, he said, “It is the party’s vision. If the INDIA bloc wins, we will be able to make new laws that will ensure dignity to Dalits and tribals.”

The BJP and RSS-affiliated organisations are intensely campaigning against Thiruma, who they consider as an ideological enemy, by portraying him as an anti-Hindu. However, VCK is hopeful of a comfortable win with a near-complete consolidation of Dalit votes and the splitting of opposition votes.

It’s almost dusk but the campaign marches on with the same momentum with ‘pots’ full of support from marginalised families, who seem determined to give their leader another win.