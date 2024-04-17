Tamil Nadu: With Rs 445 pay/day, Valparai tea workers’ cup of woes overflows

COIMBATORE: Imagine yourself standing and plucking tea leaves for eight straight hours a day. This is regular for the plantation workers in Valparai and all they get in return is a meagre Rs 445 per day. Despite MPs and MLAs doling out assurances, the ground reality has not changed for the workers.

Unable to fend for themselves, several families have migrated to Coimbatore and Tiruppur in search of jobs. The situation of workers would have been better if estate authorities implemented the revised wage settlement announced by the state government in 2021.

According to sources, the government had proposed Rs 510 as wages and the chief minister made the announcement. However, estate management approached the court against the order and subsequently struck a deal with trade unions for Rs 445 (including dearness allowance). An estate worker in Kerala is getting Rs 483.

S Murugan, a tea estate worker at Villoni estate, told TNIE that he works from 8 am to 5 pm and gets Rs 445. “Due to the soaring price of rice, we buy it from ration shops only. The price of oil and pulses is also very high in the open market. Even a visit to a hospital costs Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Our wages should be increased according to the price rise situation.”

Most of the workers TNIE spoke to narrated a similar tale of woe.