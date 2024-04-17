Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar pins hopes on the ‘stars’

With two star candidates making their debut in the election, the constituency started gaining significant attention in the political landscape. However, Virudhunagar, identified as one of the 112 aspirational districts in the country by NITI Aayog, has many unsolved issues for years. Some of them include water scarcity due to lack of renovation of dams including Anaikuttam which was not able to store excess water due to shutter leakage. The constituency also is in urgent need of infrastructure development including roadways and railways.

Meanwhile, cracker unit workers in the region are worried due to the series of blasts happening now and then. From 2011 to 2023, the district recorded over 190 cracker unit explosions, with more than 338 people losing their lives. S Maheshpandi (33), a Kiliyampatti resident who recently lost his brother in a cracker explosion said, “The elected representatives are not implementing their poll promises and are focused on earning money. Despite the upcoming election having new MP candidates, I don’t hope it could bring any change in the people’s lives,” he said.

The assembly segments including Sattur, Virudhunagar, and Sivakasi cater to 60% of matchstick production in the state. Around 5 lakh people, predominantly women and migrant workers from Assam, Bihar, Orissa, and Uttar Pradesh, depend on the business for their livelihood. However, due to the increase in the sale of lighters, the sales of match box have declined by 50% and industries were not able to afford regular jobs to the workers.

The voters also wanted PM MITRA Park, considered to be a potential job opportunity for the residents, to be completed quickly. The park was proposed to be set up in B Kumaralingapuram to boost the local economy and create job opportunities.

Speaking to TNIE, Virudhunagar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries Joint Secretary N Sathiyamoorthy insisted awareness and promotion have to be done to attract more investors for the PM MITRA Park. He also said due to the evolution in logistics, high movement of heavy vehicles has been witnessed in this industrial town in recent years. However, the roads are not proper, and the issue needs major attention, he said.

The delay in the construction of AIIMS and providing international status to Madurai airport has also been a major concern in the constituency. Functioning for more than 60 years, the airport has yet to gain the status. However, airports that started functioning after Madurai were recognised as international airports and some of them even gained the status despite not having international flight services.