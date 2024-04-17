Vengaivayal case: Madras HC questions TN over probe delay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the state on the delay in completing investigation into the contamination of potable water with faecal matter at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district.

“The FIR was registered in June 2023 and almost 15 months have passed but the investigation has not been completed. What causes the delay? When are you going to complete it?” asked the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Tuesday, when a PIL petition regarding the issue came up for hearing.

The counsel for CB-CID, which is probing the issue, submitted that statements of 337 witnesses have been recorded; narco-analysis test has been done and the jurisdictional court has granted nod for holding voice analysis test.

The investigations will be completed in three months, he told the court. The court adjourned the matter to June 30.