Villagers in Tamil Nadu's Semmiyanallur call off stir after tahsildar promises action

TIRUPPUR: Around 40 people who were on a hunger strike in Semmiyanallur called off the protest after revenue officials assured them to resolve the land issue.

According to police, residents of Semmiyanallur in Avinashi started a hunger strike after Tamil Nadu Waqf Board issued notices to the Sub Registrar in Avinashi, claiming ownership of some residential plots in the village. The residents said the lands were converted to ryotwari land through [Tamil Nadu] Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963 and remained unused for decades. In 1995, the lands were converted into residential plots and several people bought them. Around 50 families have built houses and the rest of the plots are yet to be used for construction.

In August 2022 Tamil Nadu Waqf Board issued notice to the Sub Registrar in Avinashi, to stop registration. The residents claimed the ownership dispute could not be raised by the TN Wakf Board after the land was converted to Ryotwari. But, Sub registrar of Avinashi continued to avoid it. Aiming to draw the attention of revenue officials, they launched a hunger strike. A team of officials led by Avinashi Tashildar moved to spot and promised to resolve the issue after the elections and promised to arrange a peace meet on April 24.