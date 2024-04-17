Villupuram district embraces unique initiatives to promote 100% voter turnout

VILLUPURAM: In a bid to encourage maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Villupuram district administration has spearheaded innovative campaigns over the past month. From underwater demonstrations to artistic expressions, various initiatives have been undertaken to underscore the importance of voting.

The most interesting one among these activities was when the professional swimmers in Marakkanam presented a ballot sheet and poll box underwater, symbolizing the depth of commitment to democratic participation. Similarly, members of the transgender community congregated to adorn their hands with mehendi displaying the message '100% vote', exemplifying unity and inclusivity in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, in Vanur, a captivating sand art depicting the Indian map was crafted, serving as a poignant reminder of the nation's diversity and the collective responsibility of citizens towards shaping its future through the ballot box.

Apart from this, posters with catchy graphic art and slogans were displayed across the town as well as through social media pages. A selfie spot with a green hut was installed at the Collectorate to spread the message - every voter counts.