Why no word on Katchatheevu in BJP's poll manifesto, asks Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: If the BJP is keen on retrieving Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, then why have they not mentioned anything about the island in their election manifesto, asked INC leader P Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Tuesday. Addressing media persons, the veteran leader alleged that the Katchatheevu row was raked up merely for political gains and said it has been over 50 years since a decision was taken on the issue.



"While the election manifesto of the Congress continues to remain the talk of the town, the one released by the ruling party has failed to cross the minds of people. Though the BJP claims that they are fighting like late freedom fighters Velu Natchiyar, Kattabomman and others, in reality, they are not even able to retrieve areas occupied by China," Chidambaram said.

He further asked that if no other country had occupied Indian territories, then why did the union government hold talks with China for around 21 times. When asked about the DMK's resolution to abolish the post of Governor in the state, Chidambaram said, "The DMK has been stressing to remove the Governor's post, but it can be done only with parliamentary support."