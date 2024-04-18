93,642 postal ballots cast in TN for Lok Sabha election

TIRUCHY: A total of 93,642 postal ballots were cast in the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state for the Lok Sabha election while 239 such votes were recorded for the Vilivancode bypoll, a release from the Tiruchy district collectorate on Wednesday stated. The figures were released after segregation of the postal ballots brought from other constituencies at the Centralized Sorting Facilitation Centre in Tiruchy earlier in the day.

Elaborating on the facilitation centre after inspecting it, District Collector and Returning Officer M Pradeep Kumar earlier on Wednesday said that personnel on election duty and away from their home constituency cast their vote through postal ballots. These votes then used to be handed over to the officials of the respective Lok Sabha segment in person. It involved manpower, costs and time.

To complete the process within a day, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo announced the establishment of the facilitation centre in Tiruchy, he had said. The postal votes from the 38 constituencies would be segregated and handed over to the officials of the respective segments, he added.