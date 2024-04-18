AIADMK candidate, cadre stage dharna at collectorate; seek countermanding of polls in UT

PUDUCHERRY: Alleging distribution of cash to voters in favour of BJP and Congress candidates, AIADMK functionaries, led by the party's State Secretary A Anbalagan and candidate Tamizhvendan, staged a dharna at the collectorate on Wednesday. The functionaries demanded countermanding polls in Puducherry assembly constituency, with Tamizhvendan even claiming that he would boycott the polls.

Anbalagan alleged that Rs 500 per voter was distributed in favour of the BJP candidate and Rs 200 per voter in favour of the Congress candidate. He claimed the officials have not yet taken action, despite their complaints to the returning officer and a petition to the Election Commission of India.Since BJP candidate A Namassivayan is the home minister, the government and the police work in his favour, alleged Anbalagan, who had earlier demanded Namassivayam's resignation.

"Postal ballots meant for those above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities are being cast in favour of the BJP candidate following the cash distribution," he said, alleging official inaction. Returning Officer A Kulothungan held a discussion with the party functionaries, following which the dharna was withdrawn.