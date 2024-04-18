AIADMK not worried about opinion poll predictions: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said his party is facing the Lok Sabha election without allying with a national party, only to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami further said he is not bothered about pre-poll opinion surveys that predicted setback to the AIADMK. “Due to pressure from both the state and central governments, some media houses have released pre-poll opinions which are false. AIADMK cadre should not bother about these and work for our victory,” he said.

Addressing the media in Salem, he said “There is no use in making an alliance with the national parties as both BJP and Congress which are ruling Karnataka one after another refuse to follow the Supreme Court directions regarding release of Cauvery water to TN. Our MPs will pressurise the central government and ensure the state’s rights are protected.”

Reacting to BJP state president K Annamalai’s statement that AIADMK will go to TTV Dhinakaran’s hands after the election results, EPS said, “You should understand the nature of that politician (Annamalai) as he is talking without even knowing that TTV has already floated a party.”

EPS also conducted a road show garnering support for candidate P Vignesh on Wednesday evening.