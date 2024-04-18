BJP crushes dissent, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUPPUR: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin charged the BJP was crushing dissent and attacking people who question it.

Addressing a public gathering in Karanampettai near Palladam, he said, "When a woman questioned about GST, a group of BJP cadres refused to explain. They attacked the woman in her shop. This is the current political scenario of the nation. When a person poses a question, instead of answering, they attack opponents. The union government crushes anyone who questions it."

Further, he claimed the DMK was steadfast in opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.

"In 2010, when the NEET was introduced, former CM M Karunanidhi opposed it. Even Jayalalithaa didn't allow NEET in Tamil Nadu when she was the CM. After her death, the AIADMK government didn't oppose the exam and this caused the death of numerous aspirants. We continue to oppose NEET, but the union government refuses to scrap it." A group of people led by BJP functionary K Kavitha from Arivoli Nagar joined the DMK in the presence of Udhayanidhi.

Campaigning for Ganapathy P Rajkumar in Coimbatore on Wednesday, he said Modi had snatched all the rights of Tamil Nadu. Slamming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said he pledged all the state rights to the BJP government at the centre. Further, he expressed confidence that INDIA bloc will win the election and form the government at the centre.