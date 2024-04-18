BJP leader caught with Rs 81,000 unaccounted cash in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Election Flying Squad officials of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency seized Rs 81,000 of unaccounted cash from local BJP functionaries on Wednesday night.

It is suspected that they were in a plan to distribute cash to the voters as the party functionaries possessed a bunch of unaccounted cash with the voter's list. Also, the seizure was made after a vehicle check based on a complaint of alleged money distribution to the voters.

According to the officials, an election Flying Squad team III of the Thondamuthur assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency led by Deputy Commercial Tax Officier Pushpadevi received information about the alleged money distribution to the voters near a tea stall at Pooluvapatti village near Alandurai, on Wednesday night.