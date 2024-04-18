Candidates on their toes on last day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: Candidates of all the political parties were on their toes on Wednesday, the final day of electioneering in Ramanathapuram. The three major candidates namely, Navas Kani, O Panneerselvam, and Jayaperumal hosted road shows in Ramanathapuram town.

Incumbent MP Navas Kani proceeded to canvass votes in Ramanathapuram town and concluded near Aranmanaj area. He assured to address demands pertaining to the Uchipuli airport and rail services, among others. Kani also promised to continue with the educational assistance provision.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam proceeded to Rameswaram for his final campaigning. A flying squad also intercepted OPS' vehicle to check for any unaccounted cash for voters. In his final speech, OPS said that he would retrieve the Katchatheevu and restore fishermen's rights to resolve the prolonging issues. AIADMK candidate Jayaperumal proceeded to Paramakudi after his roadshow. He assured to address drinking water issues through the Vaigai-Cauvery-Gundar linking scheme, and other development works.

Jayaperumal booked for poll code violation

The AIADMK candidate was booked for allegedly pasting stickers on EB poles in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. Police sources said that five poll violation cases were registered on Tuesday over hoisting party flags in vehicles and pasting posters in Ramanathapuram. Jayaperumal was booked by the Thiruvadanai cops for pasting party symbol stickers on an electric pole at a village without prior permission.