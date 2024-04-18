Tamil Nadu

CRPF personnel booked for failing to keep secrecy of voting

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The district police registered a case against a CRPF personnel for failing to maintain a secrecy of voting, in Kalaiyarkovil police station on Thursday.

According to police the case registered against Sathish Kumar, a CRPF personnel whose attachment is yet to be known. A native of Vembani village in the district, he was in the local for ten days leave.

As he is a government servent, he was given a provision to cast vote through postal vote. In this circumstance, he reportedly took video of him by showing that whom he cast his vote. He posted the video in social media which went viral and drew criticism.

Upon alert, the district election officer Asha Ajith informed the Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh who ordered Kalaiyarkovil police registered a case under 128 of The Representation of People Act for failing to keep the secrecy of voting. Further probe is on.

