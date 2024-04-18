Governments change in TN, but Cauvery surplus water scheme remains a pipe dream

DHARMAPURI: For close to a decade, farmers in Dharmapuri have been demanding implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme to not only improve the cultivation area but also to replenish groundwater.

However, in the past two elections, all parties including the DMK, AIADMK and the PMK have used the issue to score electoral points by including it in their manifesto. Farmers in the rain-fed region are upset that no government has taken steps to fulfil the promise.

The Cauvery Surplus Water project envisages diverting surplus water in the river at Hogenakkal during monsoon to all 64 PWD lakes and 636 DRDA lakes in the district. Around 3 TMC of water would be required for this, sources said.

Farmers claimed that such a project would not cost much but would have lasting benefits to the district. While DMK, AIADMK and PMK had promised to implement the scheme, farmers said it has remained a empty promise.

Speaking to TNIE, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, SA Chinnasamy said, "The Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme remains a mirage. We see the Cauvery flooding every year and the water draining into the sea. But we cannot use its water.

Dharmapuri district lies in an elevated terrain and the water does not feed a single lake or pond. We hoped that the governments would divert this water using pumps and ensure water security in the district. But till today, it remains an empty promise. We only hope that after this election, at least, we will get this scheme."