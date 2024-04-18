Hopes of DMK’s rivals may go south in Chennai North

CHENNAI: When the DMK-led alliance swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, its highest margin of victory came from the Chennai North constituency. Here, plastic surgeon Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy in his debut election won with a 48% margin against the state’s average victory margin of 22.2%. The son of late DMK founding member Arcot N Veerasamy garnered 62% of polled votes – while his nearest opponent, DMDK’s R Mohan Raj, fielded by NDA (including the AIADMK), lost his deposit.

The constituency, which includes the Assembly seat of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, is a DMK stronghold. In 14 Lok Sabha elections since 1967, Chennai North has voted for the DMK 11 times and twice for the Left parties. AIADMK has only managed to win here once – in 2014 when there was a strong anti-incumbency wave against the UPA and the DMK.

While 2019 might have been a cakewalk for Veerasamy, this time he is likely to face a tougher fight with the AIADMK and BJP alliances, each fielding candidates who are well-known. The AIADMK candidate Royapuram Manoharan, who was previously with the Congress, is banking on the party’s traditional vote bank in Chennai North, which also includes Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar segment that elected its late leader J Jayalalithaa in 2015 (bypoll) and 2016.

Also senior party leader and former minister D Jayakumar has been elected from the Royapuram segment five times. AIADMK is also counting on the resentment against the DMK in certain pockets of Chennai North, especially in the localities worst affected by last December’s floods. RC Paul Kanagaraj, fielded by the BJP, heads the party’s state advocates’ wing. While the BJP has not won in any Assembly segments in the past, it is keen to put up a good fight by wooing the north Indian population here.

The densely populated, in fact congested, Chennai North has no dearth of problems. The recent ammonia gas leak from an offshore pipeline of Coromandel International Limited is only the latest. The issue led to intense protests of villagers in and around Ennore, calling for the company’s closure.