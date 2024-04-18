Kurangani -Top Station road in TN's Theni remains a dream despite repeating poll promises

THENI: For the farmers owning cultivated lands in Top Station and Central Station, a proper road facility connecting Kurangani and Top Station, stretched at a distance of 12 km, continues to remain an unfulfilled dream, in spite of the numerous poll promises made by political leaders over the years. To reach Top Station, farmers are now forced to travel a distance of 77 km via Poombarai and Munnar in Kerala, a journey spanning at least two hours. Though candidates of both the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency and the Theni Lok Sabha constituency had promised to construct a road between Kurangani and Top Station, efforts are yet to be taken, sources said.
The Kottakudi panchayat in Bodinayakanur comprises the rural hilly regions of Kurangani, Muthuvakudi, Muttam, Central Station and Top Station, where cardamom, coffee, pepper, lemon, orange and banana are the mainly cultivated crops. As the region is naturally gifted with panoramic views, the tourism department of the state government had spent `1 crore aiming to develop tourism in Top Station, a few years ago. However, at present, one will initially have to reach Bodimettu in Bodinayakanur and then head to Top Station via Poombarai and Munnar. It may be noted that if a road between Kuragani and Top Station turns into reality, it can reduce the travel time by around one hour.
Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Coordinator S Anvar Balasingam said, "When elections are round the corner, candidates never fail to promise to build the road (between Kuragani and Top Station), but no action has been taken yet. The forest and district administration had conducted surveys in the region and a foundation stone was laid in 1989. However, no progress was made afterwards. We even submitted several petitions and staged protests, on behalf of our association, in vain."
He further said, "Numerous farmers residing in Bodinayakanur own acres of agricultural lands in Top Station. Owing to the increased expense they have to afford on commutation, many of them are hesitant to continue cultivation in the region. Moreover, due to non-implementation of the road project, tourism activities have also been hit. While adjoining Kerala is able to generate more revenue as tourists are travelling via Munnar to Top Station, the people of Theni, including farmers, tourists, plantation workers and others, endure difficulties. Hence, the newly elected MP should take necessary action to resolve the issue once the poll results are out."
Claiming that there was a rope car facility between Top Station and Kurangani during the pre-Independence period, Kottakudi Farmers Association Office bearer P Loganathan said, "At the time, the farmers who resided in Top Station and Central Station were able to transport their agricultural produce easily via the rope car facility. After independence, residents demanded a road between Bodi and Munnar, and the project work was inaugurated by then Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1962. Subsequently, the rope car service was scrapped. However, the project did not attain completion and ever since then the residents have been demanding to either construct a road or resume the rope car service." He added that the forest department can also propose to set up an overpass, if they feel roads could be a threat to wildlife.
Remembering the days when she used to travel in the rope cars, which consisted of nearly 50 cabins and operated on electric power, a 75-year-old Mariammal said, "There were two stoppages then, at Central Station and Top Station, and the names of the villages indirectly implied the station of the rope cars. There had also been a jeep service between Kurangani and Central Station, nearly 40 years ago. However, it was halted due to lack of adequate maintenance and the route also got abandoned. Now, the residents are forced to walk a distorted pathway of 9 km to commute."
She also urged the Tamil Nadu government to show a special interest in constructing the road between Kuragani and Top Station, and added, "Around 100 families reside in Top Station and many of their children study at schools in Bodinayakanur. They have no other option, but to travel via Munnar in case of emergencies."
Meanwhile, Kottakudi Panchayat President T Rajendran told TNIE that a Government Order (GO) has been passed to construct a road between Kuragani and Top Station via Muthuvakudi. "However, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change did not grant clearance citing that the region comes under reserve forests. That is why the project has been delayed," he added.