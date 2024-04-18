Kurangani -Top Station road in TN's Theni remains a dream despite repeating poll promises

THENI: For the farmers owning cultivated lands in Top Station and Central Station, a proper road facility connecting Kurangani and Top Station, stretched at a distance of 12 km, continues to remain an unfulfilled dream, in spite of the numerous poll promises made by political leaders over the years. To reach Top Station, farmers are now forced to travel a distance of 77 km via Poombarai and Munnar in Kerala, a journey spanning at least two hours. Though candidates of both the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency and the Theni Lok Sabha constituency had promised to construct a road between Kurangani and Top Station, efforts are yet to be taken, sources said.

The Kottakudi panchayat in Bodinayakanur comprises the rural hilly regions of Kurangani, Muthuvakudi, Muttam, Central Station and Top Station, where cardamom, coffee, pepper, lemon, orange and banana are the mainly cultivated crops. As the region is naturally gifted with panoramic views, the tourism department of the state government had spent `1 crore aiming to develop tourism in Top Station, a few years ago. However, at present, one will initially have to reach Bodimettu in Bodinayakanur and then head to Top Station via Poombarai and Munnar. It may be noted that if a road between Kuragani and Top Station turns into reality, it can reduce the travel time by around one hour.

Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Coordinator S Anvar Balasingam said, "When elections are round the corner, candidates never fail to promise to build the road (between Kuragani and Top Station), but no action has been taken yet. The forest and district administration had conducted surveys in the region and a foundation stone was laid in 1989. However, no progress was made afterwards. We even submitted several petitions and staged protests, on behalf of our association, in vain."