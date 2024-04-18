INTERVIEW | Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu are making false promises which they cannot fulfil: Vijaya Prabhakaran

VIRUDHUNAGAR: DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of the late actor/politician Vijayakanth who founded DMDK, marks his debut in the electoral politics by contesting from Virudhunagar constituency. In an interview with TNIE, he says the opposition parties’ fake poll promises has been a challenge to him.

As a newcomer to electoral politics, what are the challenges you have been facing?

Contesting in elections or campaigning is not an issue for me. However, just to win in the elections, opposition parties are making false promises which they cannot fulfil. This has been my challenge.

DMDK got five seats in the AIADMK alliance and chose to field you. What might have been the reason for the party’s general secretary and your mother Premalatha Vijayakanth to choose you?

I have been working hard for the development of the party for the last 15 years. The other four candidates are also from the grassroots level. I am also one among them.

Who do you consider to be a tough competitor? Manickam Tagore or Radikaa Sarathkumar?

Sun is the only competitor in this hot summer. I mean sunlight. No one else.

DMK charges that the BJP and AIADMK are having a nexus and will join hands after the election. What is your view on this?

Our party general secretary and AIADMK general secretary are keeping DMK and BJP in the same distance.

What are the views of your party cadre after AIADMK ended its ties with BJP?

That’s AIADMK’s internal stand and we don’t want to comment on that.

Will the DMDK’s alliance continue in the 2026 assembly election with AIADMK leader EPS as the CM candidate?

No doubt. Our general secretary has already declared that.

Your father and DMDK founder Vijayakanth has left a legacy behind. Do you think you’ll be able to fit in his shoes and fulfil people’s expectations?

Why doubt that? That’s why I have entered politics. I will fulfil my father’s dream and continue to serve the poor.