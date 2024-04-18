Public service over power: Thiruma's final campaign speech for LS polls

CUDDALORE: "I have never used my Member of Parliament post for personal gain. I always consider myself as the leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)," said the party's president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday during his final campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The VCK leader, contesting from the Chidambaram (reserved) constituency, said the elections were not for attaining a position of power but for public service.

He addressed the reports of his stance towards non-Dalits, especially Vanniyars, saying, "In 1999, some unfortunate incidents occurred on the day of the elections. However, neither I nor VCK functionaries are responsible for those events. They have tarnished my image unfairly among the people."

On the concerns of potential clashes, he said, "There is a set narrative that clashes would erupt in areas where I contest. However, our alliance party leaders have acknowledged that I am not that kind of a person. In my ten years of tenure, no issues have arisen because of me. I don't even know the names of any contractors or officials in the constituency. I have never approached any police station for recommendations. My duty is to address the issues of the State within and in the parliament. I have spoken 68 times in the parliament over the past five years, supporting or opposing bills as required."