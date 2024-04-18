Sexual harassment: Madras High Court reserves order on ex-DGP’s plea

CHENNAI: Justice M Dhandapani of Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on the petitions filed by former DGP Rajesh Das seeking to exempt him from surrendering before the trial court and suspension of three years imprisonment in the case of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer. When the petitions came up for hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj, representing the CB-CID, objected to granting exemption and suspending the sentence by taking into account the gravity of the offence.

He said the retired police officer was seeking relief on the ground that he had held the top post in the police department, but it should be noted that the victim is also a police officer.

Advocate John Sathyan, appearing for Das, said he was victimised because of the animosity with then head of police force as the latter had to take his concurrence on all the matters relating to law and order. After the arguments, the judge reserved the order.

Das was sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villpuram for sexually harassing the officer in 2021, which was upheld by the principal sessions and district court. He has been absconding without surrendering before the trial court.