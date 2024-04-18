Stalin slams Modi for ‘divisive speech and fascist-like behaviour’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said there is a favourable wave for INDIA bloc in the country due to PM Modi’s ‘dictator-like’ behaviour. He was seeking votes for DMK’s South Chennai candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Central Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran on the final day of campaigning.

During his speech, he slammed PM Modi for his alleged divisive speeches on the lines of religion and his fascist behaviour of crushing the opposition parties using any means available and snatching away the rights of the states. He referred to the arrests of Jharkhand CM Hemand Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as moves planned to destroy the opposition.

“Fearing that a level playing field may tip the scales in the opposition’s favour, Modi froze the bank accounts of Congress and the left parties,” he said. Stalin also said that after fighting out the issue in court, Modi has now started to praise the electoral bond system claiming that it has brought transparency in party funds.

The problem is that the funds through electoral bonds were obtained by launching raids through ED, CBI, and IT, he said.

He also accused Modi of collecting money from the people for PM Cares during the Covid period and failing to disclose details transparently later on. He further charged PM for the alleged Raffle scam and CAG’s highlighted scams worth Rs 7 lakh crores.