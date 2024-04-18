Theni candidates in full spirit during last leg of poll campaigns

THENI: With electioneering coming to an end in the state on Wednesday, AMMK candidate TTV Dhinakaran, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan and AIADMK candidate VT Narayanasamy went on canvassing trails in Usilampatti, Boomayanaicken patti and Bungalowmedu areas, respectively.

Addressing the gathering in Usilampatti, Dhinakaran appealed voters to cast votes on his symbol 'cooker' and assured to fulfil 58th canal project, set up a playground for the youth, and provide drinking water facilities. He also said that if Narendra Modi gets elected as the prime minister again, then with his support, he will implement development activities in Theni constituency and the state.

In Bunglamedu, former AIADMK Minister RB Udhayakumar, while seeking votes for party candidate VT Narayanasamy, said that leaders like Thanga Tamilselvan and TTV Dhinakaran, who began their political journey through the AIADMK, have now turned against the party. "The people of Theni should teach them a good lesson by casting votes for AIADMK's Narayasamy," he added, and also accused the media of being biased and presenting one-sided analysis without realising the situation in the field.

Similarly, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan concluded his poll campaign in Boomayanaicken Kavudanpatti in Theni region. Addressing people, he said that the INDIA bloc will get more than 400 seats in the nation and come to power in the centre. Tamilselvan also promised to take steps to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1 lakh to women, and to reduce the price of cylinders to Rs 500 once the INDIA bloc wins the polls.