TN keen on airport project, 1,600 voters in two villages decide to boycott election

CHENNAI: While the Lok Sabha election fever has gripped the entire state, there is dead silence at Ekanapuram village in Kancheepuram, which may disappear from the map if the proposed Chennai’s second airport in Parandur takes shape. This village has been the epicentre of one of the longest protests — around 650 days now — the state has ever seen.

TNIE visited Ekanapuram and a few other neighbouring villages, whose fertile lands will soon be acquired for the airport. The discontent against the Dravidian majors is simmering among farmers. They claim that the parties are paying no heed to their concerns and destroying the well-oiled rural economy here.

Ekanapuram and Nagapattu villages, with about 1,600 voters, have already decided to boycott the polls. In a vain attempt to convince the villagers, Kancheepuram collector, superintendent of police, and election observer recently paid a visit here. However, even elders refused to cast postal votes.

K Alamelu (50), who was drying her paddy produce on the main road, told TNIE, “I own a house, two acres of farmland and a couple of milch cows. I have a room full of paddy at home, which is sufficient for this whole year. We harvest 2.5 tonnes of paddy per acre, which is more than what farmers in Thanjavur get. This land is gold and one bag (80 kg) is now being sold at Rs 1,500. Why should we leave this stable life? We would rather die here than allowing the government to acquire our land.”

As one travels deep inside the villages, hundreds of hectares of paddy field with standing crops ready for harvest greet the eyes. Interestingly, none of the farmers was seen using borewells or pump sets for cultivation. They use a network of lakes (irrigation tanks) to systematically draw water. Despite the harsh summer, there was moisture in soil and water in lakes, indicating a good groundwater table.