AIIMS works in Madurai started off sans green clearance

CHENNAI: Construction work has commenced at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) site in Madurai nearly five years after foundation stone was laid by the PM in 2019, but the work has allegedly been undertaken in violation of environmental laws without statutory clearances, sources said.

While the work started at the site with a low-key ‘vaastu pooja’ in March this year, the project is yet to obtain the mandatory environmental clearance (EC) from Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and Consent to Establish (CTE) from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. Without these approvals, no civil work, except fencing of the site and construction of temporary sheds for guards, can be carried out.

But, as per the pictures posted by the official handle of AIIMS Madurai on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 16, several other works are under way. Men and heavy machinery were seen deployed at the site for constructing multiple structures. According to the pictures, the works under way included soil filling for quality control lab, project office for L&T (which has been awarded the contract for construction), and excavation of earth for the store shed and laying of foundation for weighing bridge.

None of these works, however, can be taken up without the prior environmental clearance as per the EIA Notification, 2006, and the subsequent Office Memorandums (OMs) issued by the union environment ministry from time to time.

The AIIMS Madurai, which was being built under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, falls under category B1 project for which the EC will be issued by the SEIAA. An application for Terms of Reference (ToR) to prepare EIA study for the project was filed on February 27 and was issued by SEIAA on April 17. After the acceptance of EIA study, the EC will be issued. But, before completing these processes, construction was started on March 5.