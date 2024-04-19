ECI seeks time on DMK plea against rule on Madras HC’s writ powers

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of petitions filed by DMK regarding rejection of pre-certification of poll advertisements to next week.

The adjournment was made after ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan sought time to produce a copy of the final order of the Supreme Court in the 2004 case of the Union of India Vs Gemini TV and others on telecast of poll advertisements in electronic media.