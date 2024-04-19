Election officials seize Rs 3.68 cr in Puducherry day before polls

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the polling day, between April 16-18, a total of Rs 5,48,38,860 in cash was seized by election officials from four different houses in Puducherry. Of the total amount, Rs 3,68,78,500 was seized from a house in Jhansi Nagar in Kadirkamam on Thursday.

Returning Officer A Kulothungan said that Rs 4,09,25,000 was seized on Thursday, including the seizure in Jhansi Nagar and Rs 40.465 lakh from a house in Nellithope constituency. Rs 1,39,13,860 was seized from two houses in Kadirkamam on Wednesday. The searches were prompted by complaints received at the district control room, Kulothungan added.

Assistant returning officers S Yeshwanthiah and S Sandirakumaran oversaw the confiscation of cash. Moreover, given that the seizures exceeded Rs 10 lakh, the Income Tax Department was promptly notified and entrusted with the confiscated amount, he said.

Additionally, freebies worth Rs 5,78,179, liquor valued at Rs 44,17,120 and drugs worth Rs 8,07,234 have also been seized, stated an official release.

In another development, a series of raids conducted on Thursday resulted in the apprehension of four individuals allegedly involved in distributing cash to voters, the returning officer said, adding that cases have been filed and further probe is on.

It may be noted that the Puducherry AIADMK has called for the cancellation of LS polls in the union territory alleging BJP and Congress’ involvement in inducing voters through cash distribution. State secretary A Anbazhagan, along with party candidate G Tamizhvendhan, staged a dharna in front of the RO’s office on Wednesday. They have also sent a petition regarding the same to the ECI a few days ago.