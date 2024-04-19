Electronics exports cross $9 bn, TN retains #1 spot

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu achieved a record-breaking $9.56 billion in electronics exports in the financial year 2023-24, which is 32.8% of total electronics exports nationally, followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data available from the department of commerce, Karnataka is second with $4.6 billion (15.78% of total exports) and Uttar Pradesh has been relegated to the third spot with $4.46 billion.

Interestingly, the data means that the two southern states together contribute to nearly 50% of electronics exports form the country.

“Last year (2022-23), the state clocked $5.37 billion and rose to the top. This year (2023-24), we not only met the $9 billion target, estimated a few months ago, we also surpassed it,” said industries minister TRB Rajaa. “With the electronics sector just beginning to flex its capabilities, we’re racing towards another all-time-year high, and many more years to come,” Rajaa said.