Farmers seeking PAP water return voter ID cards in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Eighty-one farmers returned their voter ID cards in the office of Kangeyam tahsildar T Mayilsamy on Thursday condemning non-release of water into the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) canal.

Sources say farmers benefitting from PAP canal in Vellakoil said water was not released into the canal for several weeks. Protesting against this, a group of farmers led by PAP farmers welfare association president P Velusamy marched to the office of tahsildar around 4 pm seeking a solution.

The tahsildar said the problem could be resolved only after June 4 when the model code of conduct would be withdrawm. The farmers sought a written assurance from the tahsildar and PWD. But the officials turned down the request. As a result, farmers returned their Voter’s ID card to tahsildar, but he refused to accept them.

Around 81 farmers left their IDs on the table of tashildar and went out. Speaking to TNIE, tahsildar Mayilsamy said,”The farmers willfully submitted the Voters ID cards on the issue of water release. Since, I have no powers to receive a Voter’s ID card, I refused. But they left them on my table. Since, I cannot take it, the IDs will remain in the office. I hope they will come back and take it. The office will be open for them.”