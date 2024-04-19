Five who went missing from Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore traced, say cops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that five of the six volunteers who went missing from Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore have been traced.

The submission was made by Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak before the bench of justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan when a habeas corpus petition regarding disappearance of a volunteer came up for hearing.

He said efforts were on to trace the remaining person, Ganesan. During a previous hearing, the police informed the court that six volunteers have disappeared since 2016 and that the police were investigating it. He had sought time for filing a status report on the matter. The petition was filed by Ganesan’s brother Tirumalai. He stated that the former had joined the foundation as a volunteer in 2007 but he was informed on March 2, 2023, that his brother was missing.

The foundation also lodged a complaint with the local police station, but the police could not trace him even after a year. He sought a direction to the police to trace and produce him before the court.