Flying squad confiscates Rs 81K from BJP man’s car in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Flying squad officials in Pollachi constituency seized Rs 81,000 from a BJP functionary on Wednesday night. Sources said the cadre was allegedly planning to distribute it to voters. A voter list was also seized from him.

According to sources, flying squad team III, which is headed by deputy commercial tax officer Pushpadevi, received information about alleged money distribution to the voters near a tea stall in Pooluvapatti village near Alandurai, on Wednesday night and tightened vehicle check. Around 11 pm, they intercepted a Sports Utility Vehicle and seized Rs 81,000 from R Jothimani (37), BJP Alandurai mandal president. Further investigation is on.

DMK files plaint with RO

A group of lawyers from the DMK advocates wing in Coimbatore on Thursday complained to the returning officer that BJP cadre were distributing cash to voters through UPI and e-wallets.

Badri alias K Palanisamy, organiser of Coimbatore North district DMK’s advocate wing submitted a petition to the returning officer at the collectorate. In the complaint, he stated that supporters of BJP candidate K Annamalai were contacting voters over phone and continuing with their campaign.

“As per ECI rules, outsiders should leave the constituency by Wednesday evening. But a group of people who do not belong to the district are staying in BJP’s election office on Avinashi Road to campaign and distribute money through phones,” he said and gave a list of six people who were allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, BJP district president J Ramesh Kumar submitted a petition to the RO alleging that officials did not take action against DMK and AIADMK cadre even though they lodged a complaint with photo evidence of their alleged cash distribution to the voters.