Friend says Annamalai will lose, upset BJP man cuts his own finger in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A BJP functionary from Cuddalore district, who was campaigning in Coimbatore, cut his index finger on Wednesday after a person allegedly told him that BJP state president K Annamalai would not win in the election.

K Durai Ramalingam (53) a former Sub-Inspector of Police from Kurinjipadi, is the deputy president of BJP Cuddalore unit. He has been campaigning for Annamalai in Coimbatore for the last 10 days.

On Wednesday evening, during the last phase of campaigning, he got into an argument with an unidentified person near Hope College over Annamalai’s victory prospects.

The person allegedly told him that Annamalai would not win. Upset over it, Ramalingam went into a nearby vegetable shop, took a knife from there, and slashed his left index finger.

He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Peelamedu.

Sources said Ramalingam lost the top part of his finger as he failed to take the severed part to the hospital. Ramalingam said he would consider his loss as sacrifice for the party. Ramalingam joined the BJP 10 years ago after taking voluntary retirement from the police department.

“We would not let him lose. My loyalty to the party made me cut my finger. No leader has contacted me to know about my health. But I will continue to work for BJP,” he added.