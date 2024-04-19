Income Tax sleuths conduct raids at Cuddalore mayor's house

CUDDALORE: Following information on illegal cash distribution to voters, six Income Tax Department sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of the mayor of the Cuddalore Corporation in Thirupathiripuliyur.

The officials, subsequently, raided the houses of five DMK functionaries -- three in Kondur and Thirupathiripuliyur and two in Pathirikuppam and Chellangkuppam. No item or cash was seized during the inspections.

Sources said that the sons of Cuddalore Corporation Mayor Sundari Raja -- R Balaji and R Karthik -- were actively involved in the campaigns of Cuddalore Congress candidate MK Vishnuprasad. Her husband K S Raja is the party's east district corporation secretary, they added.

Rs 10-L-worth liquor, ganja seized

For the violation of Model Code of Conduct, the Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) in the district seized cash and items worth Rs 99,62,145 -- Rs 87,23,607 in cash, Rs 13,049-worth liquor and freebies worth Rs 10,99,969; of which, Rs 82,19,707-worth items and cash were released following investigations, a report from the collector office stated. During the same period, the police confiscated liquor, toddy, and ganja worth Rs 10,67,734 across the district.