INDIA bloc’s booth representatives to ensure high turnout in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Ahead of the polling day, the INDIA bloc has issued directives to its ground-level functionaries and booth-level agents (BLAs) to increase voter turnout, especially among party supporters.

Sources in the DMK stated that comprehensive instructions have been provided along with poll day essentials, including kits containing voters lists, stationery, and distinct seals for each booth agent to mark the baggage containing EVMs and control units following completion of polling.

BLAs have been instructed to arrive promptly at 6 am at their designated booths and oversee the EVM mock drill before polling begins, ensuring the control and ballot units are functioning properly. Additionally, they are to communicate all voter turnout data to party leadership every two hours until noon and every hour thereafter.

The BLAs are also to sign the 17-C form prepared by the returning officer of the booth after completion of polling, and the agents must not leave their respective booths without obtaining a copy of the form. Ground-level functionaries in turn have been instructed to send the 17-C forms to the party headquarters through the district secretaries by April 22.

A handbook put together by DMK’s legal wing has been distributed among booth agents and committee members, in order to provide guidance regarding poll-time procedures. In case of emergencies or complaints, BLAs have been advised to contact district-level war-room members or the legal wing. Furthermore, the party has called for coordination between its booth committee members and those of INDIA bloc alliance partners to maximise turnout among party supporters.