Jumbo Saratha, who spent six decades in TN's Kozhikamuthi camp, passes away

COIMBATORE: Despite treatment, 70-year-old captive elephant Saratha died owing to age-related illness at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). According to sources, the animal collapsed on Tuesday evening and died at 9.50 pm on Wednesday.

S Ramasubramanian, conservator of forest and field director of ATR said “Saratha was in the camp for more than 60 years. She never fell sick or got injured. Due to her age, she suffered from impaired vision and blindness for over a decade.”

“Saratha never calved but acted as a wonderful aunt for several calves that were born in the camp,” he recalled.

Sources in the camp said Saratha shared a deep bond with mahouts and cavadis and obeyed their instructions and that she was well known for her discipline.