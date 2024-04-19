Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kanniyakumari being pulled from all four sides

KANNIYAKUMARI: The parliamentary constituency in the southern-most part of the country, Kanniyakumari, is set to see a four-cornered fight as Congress, BJP, AIADMK and NTK are set to lock horns with each other this Lok Sabha election, and the main contest will be between sitting MP Vijay Vasanth of Congress and former union minister and BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

Of the six assembly segments in the constituency, Congress holds Killiyoor, Colachel and Vilavancode (until its MLA S Vijayadharani joined BJP) and DMK holds Padmanabhapuram. Besides, Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari assembly constituencies are represented by BJP and AIADMK respectively. DMK also controls the Nagercoil municipal corporation.

After its creation in 2009, Kanniyakumari constituency has swayed both ways, as DMK clinched victory in the first election in 2009, followed by BJP in 2014 as business tycoon H Vasantha Kumar, the founder of Vasanth & Co, who contested on Congress ticket faced defeat at the hands of Pon Radhakrishnan. In the next election in 2019, Vasanth clinched the seat back from the same Ponnar.

After the sudden death of Vasantha Kumar, the constituency saw a by-election in 2021 that saw a fierce battle between Vijay Vasanth, the son of the deceased MP, and Pon Radhakrishnan. Ultimately, Vijay emerged victorious by defeating Ponnar by a a margin of 1,37,950 votes.

The region is considered a traditional stronghold of Congress, as veteran politician Kamaraj had successfully contested from the erstwhile Nagercoil constituency. But this time around, Kanniyakumari constituency is considered as the most promising seat of BJP since the saffron party has a strong base here. Adding to it is the recent campaign of Narendra Modi in the constituency as it has mobilised the cadre.