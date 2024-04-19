No roads for 50 years, Agamalai panchayat villagers in TN bar entry of polling officials

THENI: Stating that elected representatives cheated them for over 50 years by not providing roads, residents of Agamalai panchayat staged a protest and also barred the entry of polling officials, who used horses to ferry EVMs and other polling materials to the village. The villagers later withdrew their protest after officials pacified them.

Agamalai panchayat is located in the Bodinayakanur assembly constituency, with nearly ten tribal villages, including Ooradi, Oothakadu, Subramaniyapuram, Kuravan Kuli and Petchiamman Solai.

Villagers rue that for 50 years, all Lok Sabha or Assembly election candidates made promises to construct roads but failed to fulfil the same. As a result, villagers have been denied access to medical, education and other basic facilities and are forced to cover long distances on foot.

Agitated, the villagers told the officials that they wished to boycott the election, and refused entry to the officials.

Upon receiving information, Assistant Returning Officer Abitha Habeeb reached the spot and pacified the villagers, assuring them to construct roads. After two hours of protest, the villagers allowed the officials to enter the villages.



16L voters in Theni



In Theni, a total of 16,22,949 voters are set to cast their votes at 1,788 polling stations on Friday. 381 vulnerable booths were identified. Of the 1,788 polling stations, 1,250 would be monitored via virtual means. Five polling booths — Oorani Oothakad, Central Station, Kottakudi, Thendral and Kaaripatti —in Bodinayakanur taluk have no transport facilities.

Accordingly, officials used horses to ferry EVMs and other polling materials.

Returning Officer RV Shajeevana inspected the polling booth in Andipatti. She also inspected the EVMs, polling materials and other amenities.

Nearly 8,774 polling officials and 3,222 police officials, including CRPF personnel, have been deployed. Nearly 1,163 voters, including senior citizens, differently-abled persons and essential workers cast their votes via postal ballots.

Similarly, voter information slips have been distributed to 15,66,145 voters at their doorstep. Those who could not receive vote slips can cast their votes by bringing any one of the 12 documents prescribed by the ECI.

Voters can lodge their grievances on the C-vigil app or by contacting 1950/18005994787.