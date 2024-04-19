Officers brave odds to take democratic process to grassroots in Tamil Nadu

NAMAKKAL/KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Election officials have undertaken the daunting task of setting up polling stations in remote villages and took the voting machines by trekking and using donkeys and tractors in three districts of western Tamil Nadu.

In Namakkal constituency, the officials and staff trekked close to seven kilometres to Bodha Malai hill at Rasipuram which is situated at 1,200 m above sea level. To effectively manage the polling process, two teams with nine persons, including election officers, policemen, and sanitation workers, are on duty in the two stations until the conclusion of the election.

Rasipuram Tasildhar S Saravanan told the TNIE, “The transportation of EVMs by hand, up the rugged terrain, is to ensure that every voter has access to their constitutional right. Bodha Malai hosts two polling stations — Keelur with 845 voters and Kedamali with 297 voters.”

Munishwaran T, a local resident, said the limited access is a concern, especially if any emergency situation occurs. “The government focuses on the electoral process rather than improving infrastructure in the area,” he added.