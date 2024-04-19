Officers brave odds to take democratic process to grassroots in Tamil Nadu

NAMAKKAL/KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Election officials have undertaken the daunting task of setting up polling stations in remote villages and took the voting machines by trekking and using donkeys and tractors in three districts of western Tamil Nadu.
In Namakkal constituency, the officials and staff trekked close to seven kilometres to Bodha Malai hill at Rasipuram which is situated at 1,200 m above sea level. To effectively manage the polling process, two teams with nine persons, including election officers, policemen, and sanitation workers, are on duty in the two stations until the conclusion of the election.
Rasipuram Tasildhar S Saravanan told the TNIE, “The transportation of EVMs by hand, up the rugged terrain, is to ensure that every voter has access to their constitutional right. Bodha Malai hosts two polling stations — Keelur with 845 voters and Kedamali with 297 voters.”
Munishwaran T, a local resident, said the limited access is a concern, especially if any emergency situation occurs. “The government focuses on the electoral process rather than improving infrastructure in the area,” he added.
Sources said that last year, the state government allocated `140 crore towards enhancing transport facilities in Bodha Malai but the focus soon shifted to the general election.
For the first time, tractors have been used to bring EVMs, VVPAT, and other equipment to Kootur and Erimalai in the Dharmapuri district.
Donkeys were the only mode of transportation to bring ration and other equipment to Erimalai and Kotturmalai for the last 75 years. Two months ago, Collector K Santhi visited these tribal hamlets and inspected the area and assured to bring the polling equipment by tractors, instead of donkeys.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, funds of `20 lakh were allocated and mud roads have been paved, which allow tractors to easily reach the village. All 634 voters in the two hamlets were extremely delighted by the initiative. Voters said that travel time has reduced from 1.5 hours (by foot) to 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, around 10 polling officials with forest and police department staff trekked with poll materials to Kadambakuttai tribal habitation in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Krishnagiri district on Thursday evening.
The village has 90 votes of caste Hindus and tribal people. Officials trekked for 2.5 km with poll materials and a donkey also carried a few items. Basic amenities were arranged for the polling staff at the village.