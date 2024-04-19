Pinching reality of salt pan workers who toil without loos, safe drinking water & shade in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Behind every pinch of salt that goes into flavouring a dish, lies the abysmal reality of those who procure the kitchen staple. Although over 50,000 people are employed as salt pan workers in the coastal areas of Thoothukudi district, with 90% of them being women, the workforce is deprived of basic amenities such as toilets, water, shade from the scorching sun, proper wages, and a dignified life.
The process of making salt starts with drying water on large pans, which span over 25,000 acres between Vembar to Palayakayal. While men prefer loading, maintaining salinity levels, and other menial works, it is the women who are engaged in the physically-demanding work. TNIE got a glimpse into the lives of these workers for eight months (February and September).
Although their working hours are from 6 am to 1 pm, some salt pan owners allow workers to do their bit between 4 am and 11 am, relieving them from the scorching sun. Some women even go back to work at night, said activist Lingammal.
But the sun is the least of the workers’ problems, with requests for water tanks in the salt pans having gone unheard. “After we urged the owners, they gave us five-litre cans, but we have to fetch water from home itself,” says a 60-year-old woman. Sudali, a worker, told TNIE that they carry a small rusted iron sheet as their makeshift respite from the heat. “There are no shelters where we can take a break from work. The office or salt yards would be far, and the owners do not allow us to go there,” she added.
The absence of toilet facilities in salt pans is another harrowing experience for women workers. “In case of urgency, we look for bushes and trees,” a woman said, adding that she prefers to hold her bladder until she reaches home. Lingammal said 90% of women do this, which results in abdominal pain.
A kankani (contractor), who added that several women developed kidney disorders, said, “Salt pan owners will not hire us if we ask for toilet facilities. The government must install toilets.”
Salt pan owners argued establishing toilet facilities can lead to possible contamination. Meanwhile, Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy told TNIE a toilet facility with a plastic septic tank has been established under Clean India Mission scheme. This, he said, will also keep the region from being contaminated. If this model is successful, it will be replicated across salt pans, he added.
The salt pans have also caused skin allergies and sores on the workers’ hands and legs. “We apply turmeric mixed with gingelly oil and hold it against the furnace to heat it,” says Dhanalakshmi, a worker.
With Tamil Nadu going to vote on Friday, talks to increase the workers’ wages, which takes place once in two years between salt pan workers association and owners association, have ensued. The workers expect to get their wages doubled, from the existing Rs 500 for men and Rs 490 for women. Workers in Arumuganeri are paid Rs 400 and Rs 350 a day. “We need Rs 1,000 per head daily,” said women from various regions.