Pinching reality of salt pan workers who toil without loos, safe drinking water & shade in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Behind every pinch of salt that goes into flavouring a dish, lies the abysmal reality of those who procure the kitchen staple. Although over 50,000 people are employed as salt pan workers in the coastal areas of Thoothukudi district, with 90% of them being women, the workforce is deprived of basic amenities such as toilets, water, shade from the scorching sun, proper wages, and a dignified life.

The process of making salt starts with drying water on large pans, which span over 25,000 acres between Vembar to Palayakayal. While men prefer loading, maintaining salinity levels, and other menial works, it is the women who are engaged in the physically-demanding work. TNIE got a glimpse into the lives of these workers for eight months (February and September).

Although their working hours are from 6 am to 1 pm, some salt pan owners allow workers to do their bit between 4 am and 11 am, relieving them from the scorching sun. Some women even go back to work at night, said activist Lingammal.

But the sun is the least of the workers’ problems, with requests for water tanks in the salt pans having gone unheard. “After we urged the owners, they gave us five-litre cans, but we have to fetch water from home itself,” says a 60-year-old woman. Sudali, a worker, told TNIE that they carry a small rusted iron sheet as their makeshift respite from the heat. “There are no shelters where we can take a break from work. The office or salt yards would be far, and the owners do not allow us to go there,” she added.