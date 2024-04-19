Poll vault: No place for lotus to bloom

Decorations purportedly resembling BJP’s lotus symbol, put up at the polling booth in the Government Middle School, Bahour of Puducherry, were removed on Thursday after other parties raised objections, including a complaint from CPM. Notably, sources said that the voting hall was decorated with pink flowers as it was an all-woman booth manned by female personnel. Following the backlash the adornments were removed and the matter was settled.

Fracas in OPS team

During the final days of poll campaigns, tension prevailed between BJP and OPS faction cadre as they got into a quarrel in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. A group of OPS faction leaders, including R Dharmar, and G B S Nagendran, Ramnad in-charge for the NDA alliance, pacified the functionaries and brought the dispute to a close on Wednesday.

(Contributed by Debjani Dutta and M S Thanaraj; compiled by Suriya B)