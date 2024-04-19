Tamil Nadu: 14.48 lakh voters in Thoothukudi to exercise franchise on April 19

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 14.48 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on Friday, at the 1,624 polling stations that have been set up across 899 centres in the six assembly constituencies in the district. Notably, 7,39,720 are women voters, 7,08,244 are men, and 215 are transgenders. As many as 28 candidates are in the fray.



The constituency-wise breakup of voters stands as following: 2,09,472 in Vilathikulam, 2,80,125 in Thoothukudi, 2,39,884 in Tiruchendur, 2,22,393 in Srivaikuntam, 2,43,168 in Ottapidaram (reserved), and 2,53,137 in Kovilpatti. Over 11,983 youngsters will be voting for the first time. Booth slips have been distributed to 91.53% of the voters, said a statement from Collector G Lakshmipathy.



On Thursday, over 8,000 presiding officers, polling officers, and micro observers were assigned their respective polling stations. As many as 65% of the polling stations, or 1,057 were brought under CCTV surveillance, and will be monitored by the collector's office, while 288 polling booths were identified as sensitive.



In a bid to ensure 100% voter turnout, one model polling station each, equipped with all facilities, has been established at all six constituencies, besides one pink polling station dedicated for women in every assembly segment. Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan has said that over 3500 police personnel (consisting of BSF, CISF, Central Armed Police Force, Tamil Nadu Special Police, home guards, fire and safety personnel, retired army and police men) have been deployed to ensure a fair polling process.



Besides, three additional superintendents of police, 14 DSPs, and 58 inspectors and 416 sub-inspectors are at work. Meanwhile, the district administration has banned exit opinion polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1, 2024. Media outlets are also barred from publishing or publicising exit polls in any manner, the statement said.

