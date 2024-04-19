Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris ready for polling, 176 booths identified as vulnerable in district

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris district administration has ensured security measures on the border with the reserve forest to prevent wild animal movement into human habitations, said Nilgiris constituency Returning Officer (RO) and district collector M Aruna.

Election arrangements are complete in the Nilgiris constituency, Aruna told media-persons on Thursday after overseeing the despatch of voting machines and other poll paraphernalia to polling booths.

She said that as many as 1,619 polling booths have been set up at 809 places across the Nilgiris constituency. Out of these as many as 176 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable booths from the security point of view.

“To monitor the vulnerable polling booths, micro-observers have been appointed. They will be monitoring the booths through web cameras. Enhanced security is in place here,” she said.

“Forest department staff and police personnel are deployed in polling booths located on the border with the reserve forest to prevent wild animal forays. Also, basic amenities such as drinking water facility, toilet, tent, etc have been ensured in polling booths,” she said.

The collector also said that vehicles have been arranged at polling booths for the transportation of voters in areas lacking transport facilities.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency in the north-western part of Tamil Nadu has 14,28,252 voters. Sixteen candidates are in the fray. Their names and symbols can be found on one voting ma