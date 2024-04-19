Tangedco to ensure zero power cut till April 20 in view of LS elections

CHENNAI: In view of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is working to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

A senior official told TNIE, “According to ECI guidelines, the state-owned power utility will ensure continuous power supply at all polling stations from 6 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Saturday. Additionally, uninterrupted power supply is essential at the designated strong room locations where EVMs are stored until June 4.”

A special team has been formed for checking HT and LT fuses and addressing transformer issues. The team has also been educated to delegate additional field staff to be available at any time to respond to emergency situations, said officials.

“ECI has already communicated with Metro Water, Highways, BSNL, and private telecoms, instructing them to obtain prior clearance from Tangedco before carrying out any digging work to prevent damage to underground cables and maintain uninterrupted power supply. We are actively coordinating with these departments,” he added.