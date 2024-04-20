69.46% TN voters ink fingers, Chennai retains ‘laggard’ tag

CHENNAI: Amid heatwave-like conditions searing large parts of the state, Tamil Nadu peacefully completed voting in its 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, barring minor skirmishes and EVM glitches in some places, with a provisional voter turnout of 69.46% as of 12.11 am on Saturday. The figure might be revised later in the day.

Briefing reporters at the secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams will be dismantled in the state, an announcement that would give much relief to traders, farmers and jewellers. However, the teams will continue to be stationed in the border areas of the neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh where elections are not yet over.

The provisional voting figure this year was lower than 2019’s turnout of 72.47%. Of the 39 constituencies, 23 constituencies have polled more than 70% votes with Dharmapuri topping the list (81.48%) followed by Kallakurichi (79.25%) and Karur (78.61%). Chennai Central saw the lowest turnout of 53.91%. The polling in Coimbatore Constituency, pegged at 71.17% on Friday, was revised to 64.81%.

A comparison of provisional polling data in all 39 constituencies with the turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections showed that 35 constituencies had recorded a decline. The highest decline was in Thoothukudi where the turnout dropped by 9.52 percentage points from 69.48% to 59.96%. Vellore, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, and Salem are the four constituencies where the turnout marginally went up.

Sahoo said polling was peaceful except for a few stray incidents. A very low percentage of EVMs had to be replaced due to technical issues, he said. He said postal ballots are yet to be added to the final count. Stating that voter turnout increased between 3pm and 6pm, Sahoo said the final polling figures would be released on Saturday.

Asked if repolling would be conducted anywhere, the CEO said it would depend on the reports to be filed by the presiding officers, observers, and political parties.

So far, only one complaint had been received regarding the functioning of EVMs and the report of the district electoral officer had been sought on the matter, he said.