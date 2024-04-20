Car of Minister Gandhi’s son vandalised in TN's Ranipet

RANIPET: Vinoth Gandhi, son of Minister R Gandhi, has lodged a complaint against seven members of the PMK for allegedly vandalising his car at Chitheri polling station in the district and obstructing his entry into the polling centre on Friday.

The incident took place at the Government High School in Chitheri near Arakkonam. Vinoth reached the Chitheri polling centre with his personal assistant Srinivasan and two others, including an independent chief booth agent.

Despite having a vehicle pass issued by the election officer, Vinoth who is the chief booth agent for the DMK, was stopped by persons allegedly affiliated to the PMK, citing the ban on vehicles within 100m of the booth. As Vinoth’s car was leaving its windshield was smashed allegedly by the PMK cadre. Arakkonam DSP Venkatesan and other police personnel intervened to restore order.

Police said four persons have been temporarily detained in connection with the incident.