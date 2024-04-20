DKS raking up Mekedatu to garner votes: Minister Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Minister Duraimurugan and DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand, accompanied by family members, cast their vote at the Don Bosco School polling station in Katpadi Gandhi Nagar here on Friday.

Duraimurugan spoke to reporters after exercising his franchise and spoke about Karnataka’s plans to construct Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River, which he said was not in Tamil Nadu’s interests for river connectivity and equitable rights.

Drawing from his extensive experience of over two decades, he said Karnataka deputy CM DK Sivakumar’s was pushing the agenda to rally voters. Duraimurugan cautioned against Sivakumar’s enthusiasm, pointing out Tamil Nadu has legitimate entitlement to Cauvery water.