First ever synchronised census of endangered Nilgiri tahr to kick off on April 29

CHENNAI: The first ever synchronised census of Tamil Nadu's state animal, the Nilgiri tahr, will commence on April 29. It will be a mammoth three-day exercise, with more than 700 personnel set to walk the length and breadth of the undulating tahr habitat.

The forest department has roped in the World Wide Fund for Nature - India (WWF-India), which has been studying the Nilgiri tahr for several years, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Advanced Institute of Wildlife Sciences (AIWC) for scientific assistance.

Project Nilgiri tahr director MG Ganesan told TNIE that the Kerala forest department has been requested to join. "While the Eravikulam National Park, which is contiguous with Grass Hills in Anamalai tiger reserve (ATR), has agreed to do the census alongside us, we are yet to get the confirmation from Silent Valley National Park," he said.

The official said after detailed discussion, double observer and bounded count methods will be used for the census to arrive at the most accurate estimate. "Necessary training has been given to the participating personnel in Coimbatore, ATR (Pollachi), Gudalur, Kanniyakumari and Udumalpet. Training in Mudumalai and Srivilliputhur will be completed by Monday," he said.

The Nilgiri tahr habitat is spread across 13 forest divisions, 100 beats and 140 blocks. The terrain in some of the areas is highly challenging. So, the volunteers who are being engaged are chosen based on physical fitness and past trekking experience, besides having wildlife conservation background.